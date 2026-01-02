The run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has intensified political activity across Mumbai. With Friday marking the final day for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers, the city’s political climate is highly charged. Major formations, including the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) combine, are scrambling to manage internal dissent, particularly from leaders who entered the fray as independents after being denied party tickets.

Amid this backdrop, a remark by Maharashtra BJP vice-president Kripa Shankar Singh about the prospect of a North Indian mayor in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has revived the long-standing Marathi versus non-Marathi debate. The statement has provided fresh political ammunition to the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS, both of which have accused the BJP of encouraging migrant political dominance in Maharashtra’s capital.

Speaking at a public gathering in Mira Bhayandar on Wednesday, Singh was questioned about why municipal corporations in the state had never had a mayor from North India. In response, the former Congress MLA-turned-BJP leader said that his party would secure enough corporators to ensure that a North Indian becomes mayor.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The comment triggered swift political reactions, prompting Singh to release a clarification video the following day. In it, he accused rival parties of twisting his words due to a lack of campaign issues. Singh said the BJP’s objective was to ensure the victory of the Mahayuti alliance across Maharashtra’s civic bodies and stressed that the alliance’s focus was on electing a “Hindu mayor,” rather than promoting any linguistic or regional identity.

Despite the clarification, opposition parties seized upon the original remark. Leaders from the Sena (UBT) and MNS alleged that the BJP was attempting to polarise voters by reviving the “outsider versus local” narrative, a sensitive issue in Mumbai’s civic politics.

Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir said the statement reflected growing arrogance within the BJP. He argued that projecting the idea of a Hindi-speaking mayor was an affront not just to Marathi speakers but also to non-Marathis who respect and embrace the Marathi language. According to Ahir, voters were closely watching such remarks and would respond decisively at the ballot box.

The BJP–Shiv Sena government has since sought to distance itself from the controversy. State cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said Singh’s comments represented a personal view and did not reflect party policy. He added that decisions regarding the mayoral post would not be shaped by individual statements.

The controversy has once again spotlighted Mumbai’s evolving linguistic landscape. Historically, the BMC mirrored the city’s multicultural character—during the 1970s, around 45% of corporators were non-Marathi. That figure dropped to about 33% by the 2017 civic elections, indicating a steady consolidation of Marathi political representation. While Marathi speakers remain the largest linguistic group in Mumbai, followed by Hindi, Urdu and Gujarati speakers, demographic trends show a widening Hindi–Marathi fault line.

Census and civic data suggest that the proportion of Hindi speakers in the city has grown significantly with migrants reaching the financial capital in search of jobs and opportunities over the past two decades, while the Marathi-speaking population has largely stagnated and Gujarati numbers have seen a marginal decline, reported the Indian Express. This demographic shift has increasingly influenced electoral rhetoric, making language and identity a recurring flashpoint in Mumbai’s civic politics—especially during high-stakes BMC elections.