Old Guards, Caste Maths And Fractured Mahagathbandhan: What Helped NDA Retain Bihar

Bihar Election Results 2025: Bihar’s 2025 assembly elections are delivering a clear message --- the electorate has decisively backed the ruling alliance. Even at this early stage, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is comfortably ahead, hinting at a verdict that could reshape the state’s political landscape for years to come. For a state known for unpredictable swings and fierce political rivalries, the scale of this lead is striking.

For an alliance that has governed Bihar for more than a decade, this landslide raises a deeper question what powered such a decisive mandate once again? The answer lies in a mix of enduring social coalitions, a flood of pre-poll welfare schemes, and an opposition that misread both strategy and mood.

A Two-Decade Partnership That Still Works

The JD(U)-BJP partnership continues its unbeaten record in every election they have fought together since 2005. Their endurance reflects a powerful social coalition, lower OBCs aligned with upper castes, formed in reaction to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Muslim-Yadav voter base that once dominated the political landscape.

This election once again demonstrates that Bihar’s essential political contest remains between these two blocs, and the JD(U)-BJP alliance has reasserted its dominance. It also challenges the long-held belief that Mandal politics can structurally overpower Hindutva in Bihar; the BJP’s partnership with Nitish Kumar has largely dissolved that binary.

Populist Welfare As Electoral Currency

While caste arithmetic remains central to Bihar’s politics, it is welfare that has influenced the final swing. In the run-up to the elections, the NDA government introduced generous schemes like Rs 10,000 cash transfers to women and 125 units of free electricity, among others. These measures broadened the alliance’s appeal, though Bihar’s strained finances will bear the impact of such pre-poll spending.

An Opposition That Missed Its Moment

The opposition failed to capitalise on anti-incumbency against a government that has ruled for nearly twenty years in one of India’s poorest states. Instead of building a sharp critique on governance failures, the Mahagathbandhan spent crucial months contesting the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision, an exercise that ultimately showed no politically motivated alterations in voter rolls.

Their second misstep was adopting a narrative that the BJP was treating Nitish Kumar unfairly. This only generated sympathy for the chief minister, reinforcing his centrality within the NDA rather than weakening him. A more grounded, consistent anti-incumbency pitch could have produced a very different political battlefield.

A Divided Mahagathbandhan, A Strengthened NDA

The RJD and Congress entered the campaign speaking at cross-purposes. While the RJD aggressively projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face, the Congress focused on broader ideological attacks on the BJP, often disconnected from Bihar’s specific social landscape.

Meanwhile, the NDA, despite internal tensions, appears set to enter a new phase. Nitish Kumar is expected to return as chief minister, yet the BJP now holds more political leverage in Bihar than ever before. It recognises that Nitish’s social appeal remains indispensable, but it will likely seek a larger share of control, and possibly influence the future trajectory of his political legacy. With Nitish’s health concerns widely known, leadership transitions within the alliance may soon become unavoidable.

Development Without Demographic Gains

The recent election highlights a paradox in Bihar’s development story. Under Nitish Kumar, the state has undeniably seen significant improvements in infrastructure and public services, a stark contrast to the chaos that characterised Lalu Yadav’s tenure. Roads, electricity, and basic amenities have expanded, creating a more functional state. Yet, this progress remains largely disconnected from the realities of Bihar’s population, the youngest and poorest in India. Migration continues unabated as opportunities within the state remain limited, reflecting a deeper structural failure in the state’s political economy despite visible development on the ground.

Caste Calculations And Political Realignments

At the heart of these elections lies the complex arithmetic of caste and coalition politics. Nitish Kumar’s repeated victories are underpinned by an unusual social alliance --- a non-dominant OBC leader maintaining power through a combination of upper-caste, lower OBC, and Dalit support. This alignment would have been unimaginable without the upheaval triggered by Lalu Yadav, who dismantled the entrenched dominance of upper castes in Bihar politics. In a sense, Nitish’s political success is inseparable from Lalu’s earlier interventions, demonstrating the subtle, almost dialectical nature of democratic change in the state.

While Mahagathbandhan allies continue to blame ECI, now its high time for them to introspect, resolve internal conflict, put a united front and learn from the NDA to correct their mistakes. Only blaming ECI or BJP won't change their result