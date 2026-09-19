/Remember when Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland visited? Now this legendary Colaba Cafe faces suspension

The historic Olympia Coffee House in Mumbai was recently suspended by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for having violated food safety rules and regulations. This suspension is taking place shortly after the 108-year-old cafe was seen in the international limelight by Hollywood celebrities Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and director Christopher Nolan when they came to enjoy tea at the venue in July.
On the basis of a consumer complaint, FDA conducted an inspection and found shocking instances of violations of health code rules.
Gross sanitation violations: They found a urinal placed right in the middle of food storage areas along with serious infestations of cockroaches and flies.
Contaminated equipment: Meat and blood residue was found inside refrigerators and damaged wood chopping boards in use, and food items were lying directly on the floor.
Cross-contamination: Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were being stored without separation, and food handlers did not have appropriate clothes and washing water.
This temporary closure is one of many such actions being taken in the state as part of an enforcement drive under the leadership of FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe.
The Hollywood connection: Back in July, the cafe gained immense social media traction when Nolan, Holland, and Damon pulled up for traditional Irani chai, bun maska, and local sweets ahead of film promotion events.
A century of culinary history: Renowned for generations for its mutton keema pav, biryani, and Parsi cafe charm, the establishment now faces an indefinite closure until mandated safety standards are met.
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