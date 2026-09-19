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  • /Remember when Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland visited? Now this legendary Colaba Cafe faces suspension

Remember when Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland visited? Now this legendary Colaba Cafe faces suspension

Mumbai's iconic Olympia Coffee House, recently visited by Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan, had its license suspended by the FDA over severe hygiene violations.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Remember when Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland visited? Now this legendary Colaba Cafe faces suspension
Image Credit: Mumbai's iconic Olympia Coffee House, recently visited by Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan, had its license suspended by the FDA over severe hygiene violations.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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