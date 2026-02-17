Om Birla attends Tarique Rahman’s swearing-In, conveys PM Modi’s invitation to visit India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, in Dhaka, where he conveyed a personal message and invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Om Birla extended PM Modi’s congratulations following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) decisive victory in the recent parliamentary elections and formally invited Rahman to visit India at a mutually convenient time. The Prime Minister’s letter also invited Rahman’s wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and daughter Zaima to accompany him.

“I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh,” PM Modi wrote.

Congratulating Rahman on both his party’s electoral triumph and his assumption of office, Modi stated, “I wish you every success as you assume the high responsibilities of this office. Your victory is a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in your leadership and their mandate for your vision to take the country forward on the path of peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Highlighting the close ties between the two neighbours, the Prime Minister added: “As two close neighbours, India and Bangladesh have a deep-rooted friendship founded on shared history, cultural ties, and the aspirations of our peoples for peace and prosperity. The strong convergence between our respective developmental priorities shall serve as a guiding principle for our future cooperation.”

He further emphasised the scope for enhanced collaboration in connectivity, trade, technology, education, skills development, energy, healthcare, and cultural exchanges. “As two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other’s sustainable growth, work for each other’s security and enable mutual prosperity,” the letter stated.

Rahman was sworn in at approximately 4.15 pm by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka. The ceremony marked the BNP’s return to power after nearly two decades, following its landslide win in the 12 February general elections, where the party-led alliance secured 212 of the 300 parliamentary seats.

Rahman’s appointment comes around two years after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests. Hasina is currently self-exiled in India.

India’s representation at the high-profile ceremony underscored the regional significance of the political transition in Dhaka and New Delhi’s intent to maintain close engagement with the new government.

(With ANI inputs)