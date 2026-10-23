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  • /Any motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar will follow parliamentary rules: Om Birla

Any motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar will follow parliamentary rules: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said any fresh motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar would follow parliamentary procedure, as Opposition protests continue over the SIR of electoral rolls.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
Any motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar will follow parliamentary rules: Om Birla
Image Credit: ANI. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Any motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar will follow parliamentary rules: Om Birla
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