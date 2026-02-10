Why Om Birla won't preside over Lok Sabha until part 2 of Budget Session

In a unique constitutional standoff, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has chosen to step back from all House proceedings until a final decision is made on the opposition's motion for his removal. Sources confirm that Birla will stay away from the Chair to uphold the office's dignity while his actions face formal scrutiny.

While Parliamentary rules do not require a recusal until the motion is actually introduced, Birla has opted for this "self-imposed" absence to ensure the proceedings remain fair.

Key timeline: D-Day on March 9

The opposition submitted the notice today, Tuesday, February 10. However, the constitutional clock imposes a mandatory waiting period.

14-Day cooling-off period: Under Article 94(c), a removal resolution can only be formally presented after a minimum 14-day notice.

Budget Session schedule: Sources indicated that the motion is likely to be addressed on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session.

The 50-member threshold: On that day, at least 50 MPs must be present to support the resolution's introduction. Only then will the presiding officer, likely the Deputy Speaker or a member of the Panel of Chairpersons, permit a formal debate.

Allegations of bias: Why the Opposition is moving

The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress and supported by the SP, DMK, and RJD, has made serious accusations against the Speaker in their notice submitted to the Secretary-General:

Silencing the LoP: The notice claims that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was repeatedly denied his democratic right to speak, particularly during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks.

Partisan Conduct: There are accusations that the Chair has acted "blatantly partisan," allowing treasury bench members to make personal attacks while punishing opposition members.

Arbitrary Suspensions: The opposition pointed to the February 3 suspension of eight MPs as a punitive action for simply exercising their right to protest.

Inside the strategy: Why Rahul Gandhi didn't sign

In a strategic move, Rahul Gandhi is not among the 118–120 signatories of the notice.

Parliamentary propriety: Sources within the Congress say that in a functioning parliamentary democracy, it is considered inappropriate for the Leader of the Opposition to personally sign a petition for the Speaker’s removal.

The signatories: The notice was led by Chief Whip K. Suresh and includes the signatures of top leaders like T.R. Baalu (DMK) and Dimple Yadav (SP). Notably, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has currently chosen not to sign, indicating a slight rift in the opposition's united front.

What happens next?

The Secretary-General, Utpal Kumar Singh, has been instructed by the Speaker to review the notice for technical eligibility. If the charges are found to be specific and non-defamatory, the House will experience a historic showdown on March 9.

To succeed, the opposition will need an "effective majority"—more than half of all members of the House—a challenging goal given the current NDA strength.

