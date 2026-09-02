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  • /Omar Abdullah accuses police of double standards on protest permissions, slams centre over statehood delay

Omar Abdullah accuses police of double standards on protest permissions, slams centre over statehood delay

Abdullah criticised the police, alleging that different standards were being applied depending on whom the protest was directed against.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 07:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Omar Abdullah accuses police of double standards on protest permissions, slams centre over statehood delay
Image Credit: IANS

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Omar Abdullah accuses police of double standards on protest permissions, slams centre over statehood delay
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