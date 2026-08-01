/Omar Abdullah announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of Kulgam terror attack victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the killing of two laborers in Kulgam district, describing the attack as “dastardly,” and announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for their next of kin.
The financial assistance from the CMRF will be in addition to the immediate relief of ₹6 lakh being provided by the district administration to the families of the deceased.
CM Omar Abdullah’s office said on X today, “Chief Minister has strongly condemned the dastardly killing of two labourers in Kulgam and expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives. He announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.
Expressing profound grief over the loss of innocent lives, Abdullah conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and for strength and courage for the families to bear the irreparable loss.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said the administration stands firmly with the affected families during this difficult time.
Two non-local laborers, identified as Deepak and Bhupender Kumar, both residents of Chhattisgarh, were killed after terrorists opened fire on them in Kulgam district on Thursday evening.
Terrorists yesterday evening shot at and critically injured two brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh in Kellam village of Kulgam district.
Both the injured non-locals were taken to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag town. One injured identified as Deepak succumbed in Anantnag hospital while the other, Bopinder was shifted to super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar.
He passed away on Saturday morning. The cowardly attack on innocent labourers has been widely condemned by local political and religious leaders.
On July 22, terrorists killed Head Constable, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Anantnag town when he was deployed on Amarnath Yatra duty in the town.
After killing prominent citizens, judges, political workers and religious leaders in addition to forcing mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley, terrorists have shifted their tactics to hybrid operations targeting innocent, unarmed non-locals including labourers, roadside traders, drivers to maintain terror in Kashmir.
Security forces and J&K Police are maintaining high vigil around transit locations of non-local workers.
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