Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Omar Abdullah announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of Kulgam terror attack victims

Omar Abdullah announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of Kulgam terror attack victims

The financial assistance from the CMRF will be in addition to the immediate relief of ₹6 lakh being provided by the district administration to the families of the deceased.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Omar Abdullah announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of Kulgam terror attack victims
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'14 Peaks' star Nirmal Purja missing after massive Avalanche strikes Pakistan's Broad Peak
2
3
4
5