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'BJP has no locus standi': Omar Abdullah fires back over short J&K Assembly session

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit back at the BJP over criticism of the short autumn assembly session, questioning the saffron party's own parliamentary track record.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
'BJP has no locus standi': Omar Abdullah fires back over short J&K Assembly session
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (IANS)

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'BJP has no locus standi': Omar Abdullah fires back over short J&K Assembly session
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