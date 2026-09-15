/'BJP has no locus standi': Omar Abdullah fires back over short J&K Assembly session

He alleged that the narrative of instability in national conference is being pushed by “just one or two individuals who collect their ‘envelopes’ from agencies based on Gupkar Road.” These, he said, were the same people who approached him at his Jammu office right after the government was formed seeking adjustments or accommodation. “I remain silent out of courtesy, don’t want to name them as they will get exposed but if you check the records, you will find the names of everyone who visited my office,” he added.