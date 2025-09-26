Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Friday, termed the arrest of Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as 'very unfortunate' as he blamed the Union government for not honouring its promises.

The Chief Minister initially expressed ignorance about Wangchuk's arrest, but then told reporters that the arrest of the climate activist was 'very unfortunate'.

He accused the Union government of "repeatedly backtracking on promises made to the people of Ladakh".

"I don't know why the Central government backtracks on the promises it made to the people of Ladakh, just like promises were made to us in Jammu and Kashmir," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told reporters, adding that before the last Hill Council elections in Leh, a Union Minister had visited the region at a time when locals had announced a boycott of the polls.

"That Union Minister made certain promises, after which people participated in the elections and the BJP emerged victorious. Those assurances remain unfulfilled," he said.

Replying to a query about allegations that he justified the violence in Leh, the Chief Minister rejected the charge and criticised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir assembly and BJP leader, Sunil Sharma, for making "habitual excuses".

"I have never justified violence, nor am I the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The LoP should stop making excuses. What is the fault of the people of Jammu and Kashmir? Just because he is the LoP and not the Chief Minister, the Central government refuses to restore statehood?" CM Abdullah asked.

National Conference (NC) President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah told a press conference on Thursday that the protests in Leh were not stoked by outside powers, but were the result of broken promises.

Farooq Abdullah warned the Union government of the serious consequences of the strife continuing in the sensitive border area of Ladakh when what he called, "China is sitting on our head".

Meanwhile, curfew continued in the Leh town for the third consecutive day on Friday and in Kargil town where it was imposed on Thursday.

Officials said the situation is peaceful and no decision has yet been taken on relaxing the imposed curfew to allow life to limp back to normal in the region.