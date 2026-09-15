/Bring UCC to Parliament, stop using state assemblies: Omar Abdullah challenges the centre

Omar Abdullah questioned attempts to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) separately in different states, arguing that an issue intended to apply uniformly across the country should be debated and legislated upon by Parliament.
The National Conference vice president and chief minister Omar Abdullah to said “ NC has issued a clear statement on the Uniform Civil Code debate. Omar underlined that this is fundamentally a matter for Parliament. “If you have the numbers, bring it to Parliament. Why push it through individual states?” he asked. He pointed out that even within the NDA there is no consensus—reports indicate the Janata Dal (United) has already made it plain that the measure will not be implemented in Bihar. “When their own allies are unwilling, how can they claim this should be imposed on the entire country?” Omar said.
He warned against a backdoor route and challenged the government to test its strength on the floor of Parliament, expressing doubt that the numbers exist given the reluctance of coalition partners.
Omar stressed that a reform of this nature cannot be universal if it applies only in BJP-ruled states. Large parts of the country lie outside that control. Decisions of such consequence, he argued, belong to the nation as a whole and must therefore be taken in Parliament, not state assemblies. He noted that earlier proposals the government has spoken about One Nation, One Election and reservation related measures have similarly stayed outside Parliament. The same pattern, he said, should not be repeated with the Uniform Civil Code. “Bring the legislation to Parliament and let us see whether you can pass it.”
Separately, the National Conference welcomed any steps that ease tension along the Line of Actual Control or the Line of Control, particularly for civilians living near these frontiers. Reduced deployments that improve the daily lives of border residents were described as positive, with the hope that similar progress can eventually be seen along the LOC as well.
On foreign policy, Omar was categorical: India’s external relations are its own and do not require certificates from other countries. Selective celebration of praise and rejection of criticism, he cautioned, creates a dangerous precedent. “Tomorrow if China objects to our policy, what will we say? We cannot cherry-pick. We neither seek their praise nor their opposition. Our foreign policy is our own; let us focus on it.”
He also noted that the explicit mention of the Pahalgam attack in a multilateral setting despite the presence of several of Pakistan’s allies itself represented a diplomatic success. With that achieved, he suggested, attention should now move forward. Matters concerning external messaging, he added, remain the domain of the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs. Omar said.
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