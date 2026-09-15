/Bring UCC to Parliament, stop using state assemblies: Omar Abdullah challenges the centre

Omar stressed that a reform of this nature cannot be universal if it applies only in BJP-ruled states. Large parts of the country lie outside that control. Decisions of such consequence, he argued, belong to the nation as a whole and must therefore be taken in Parliament, not state assemblies. He noted that earlier proposals the government has spoken about One Nation, One Election and reservation related measures have similarly stayed outside Parliament. The same pattern, he said, should not be repeated with the Uniform Civil Code. “Bring the legislation to Parliament and let us see whether you can pass it.”