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Bring UCC to Parliament, stop using state assemblies: Omar Abdullah challenges the centre

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah challenged the Centre to bring the Uniform Civil Code to Parliament rather than pushing it through individual states, while emphasizing India's foreign policy independence.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Bring UCC to Parliament, stop using state assemblies: Omar Abdullah challenges the centre
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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