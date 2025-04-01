Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir is a routine engagement, pre-scheduled well in advance. Abdullah made this statement while inaugurating free State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) and Smart City buses for women in Srinagar, highlighting the multifaceted nature of Shah's visit.

"Previous Home Ministers have regularly visited J&K for governance and security reviews, and this visit is no different," Abdullah stated. Shah's itinerary includes attending a public rally in Jammu, engaging in security discussions, reviewing development projects in Srinagar, and inaugurating several new initiatives aimed at enhancing public welfare.

Abdullah emphasized that the Home Minister’s visit is not linked to the Kathua encounter; it is solely focused on security concerns as well as the review of overall development and welfare initiatives in J&K. "This visit represents a commitment to both safety and progress for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8 to review the security situation and counter-insurgency operations of the security forces. He will also hold a public rally in Jammu.

While speaking with reporters, Abdullah also addressed concerns regarding the transportation sector in Srinagar, particularly the impact of Smart City initiatives on SRTC bus operations. He assured that while some restrictions have been implemented, the government will compensate SRTC for free tickets in the upcoming budget. "We are committed to ensuring safe and free transportation for women in Jammu and Kashmir, whether for education, shopping, or sightseeing," he stated.

In addition to transportation issues, Abdullah expressed concerns regarding the upcoming Wakf Bill in Parliament, which he believes could adversely affect religious charities for Muslims. He urged that charity organizations should not be viewed with suspicion based on their religious affiliations. "The bill should not target any one religion. We cannot support this Bill, and our MPs will voice our opposition in Parliament," he said.