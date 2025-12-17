Omar Abdullah Condemns Nitish Kumar Over Naqab Incident, Says ‘Holding Public Office Does Not…’

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a recent public incident in which he reportedly pulled off the face veil (naqab) of a Muslim doctor.

Omar said, “Holding public office does not grant the right to humiliate others, and if he (Nitish) was not willing to order her, he should have kept her on the side, but what he did is not acceptable.”

Omar said that humiliating a woman in public is "unacceptable under any circumstances, Nitish Kumar was previously viewed as a "secular and sensible politician."

Taking a sharp political jab at Mehbooba Mufti Abdullah and compared Nitish’s actions to a past episode involving PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, claiming she had once removed the burqa of a legitimate voter at a polling station during his elections.

The controversy stems from an incident on December 15, 2025, where Nitish Kumar, while distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors, pulled a Muslim doctor's face down himself.

Shifting focus to J&K's pressing issues, Abdullah addressed the Union Territory's dire financial situation, underscoring its heavy reliance on the Central government. "As a state, we used to receive a share from central and state taxes, which we no longer get. This dependence has increased significantly after J&K was downgraded to a UT," he explained, adding that his administration remains vigilant against misuse of public funds.

On tourism, Abdullah reiterated his call to reopen established destinations rather than chasing "new and hidden" spots. "Why explore uncharted areas when functional tourist places remain shut?" he questioned.

The Chief Minister also raised alarms over the power crisis, noting low generation due to insufficient water levels, which could lead to imminent cuts. He directed the Power Development Department to implement minimum disruptions and urged people to use electrical appliances judiciously.