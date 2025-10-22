Advertisement
OMAR ABDULLAH

Omar Abdullah Confident Of NC-Led Alliance Victory In Rajya Sabha Polls, Aims To Block BJP

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 10:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Omar Abdullah Confident Of NC-Led Alliance Victory In Rajya Sabha Polls, Aims To Block BJPPhoto Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed confidence that the National Conference (NC) and its allies will secure victory in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, firmly dismissing opposition claims and speculations around coalition discord.

Speaking to reporters after a party meeting, Abdullah underlined that a key objective of the NC-led alliance is to prevent the BJP from winning any of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir. These seats, vacant since 2021, are set to be filled through polls scheduled by the Election Commission of India on 24 October 2025.

Alliance Strategy And Congress-PDP Dynamics

Abdullah said he was hopeful that both the Congress and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) would back NC candidates in a united bid to keep the BJP out of the Upper House. This, despite reports of ongoing differences over seat-sharing, particularly after the NC reportedly offered Congress a less secure seat, causing some discontent within the coalition.

Addressing these concerns, Abdullah clarified that the NC held a “customary meeting” to plan a strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and the next legislative session. He dismissed speculation of a rift, noting that Congress had held its own internal meeting and that its decision-making typically involves consultation with the party’s high command. In contrast, the NC, he said, makes decisions at the local level and remains firm in its opposition to any alliance with the BJP.

PDP Yet To Announce Official Support

When asked about support from the PDP, Abdullah revealed that NC leaders had reached out to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti seeking backing for NC candidates. While no official commitment has been made, the PDP has assured it will take a call after internal discussions.

BJP Nominations And Alliance Strength

The BJP has already announced its own candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. However, Abdullah maintained that the BJP cannot win any of the seats on its own merit, underlining that the elections are a key test of opposition unity and strategic collaboration in the region.

He highlighted the enthusiasm among NC MLAs and supporting independents, describing it as a positive sign for the party’s prospects of a clean sweep. He also thanked all supporting parties and independents for their backing, calling it a collective effort to protect democratic values and resist the BJP’s rise in Jammu and Kashmir.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
