Rumours, convoy chase and surprise destination: Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's political masterstroke

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday surprised political circles by shifting a key National Conference (NC) legislators' meeting from his Gupkar residence to Dachigam National Park. The move was widely seen as a sarcastic response to opposition claims that his government was facing instability. The meeting, attended by ministers, MLAs and Members of Parliament from the NC, was scheduled to review the functioning of the NC-led government over the past 19 months. However, the unexpected change of venue triggered speculation and political buzz across Srinagar.

Also Read: NC leaders to march to Delhi for J-K statehood; Opposition mocks CM Abdullah's Dachigam meeting

Omar Abdullah's surprise move sparks speculation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A commotion broke out at Omar Abdullah's Gupkar residence when MLAs, MPs and ministers gathered for the legislative party meeting boarded SRTC buses and left together.

As the convoy moved out, many assumed Omar Abdullah was heading towards the Raj Bhawan or the Lieutenant Governor's office to submit his resignation. The development sparked intense speculation among political observers, media organisations and the public.

As journalists and political workers followed the convoy, Omar Abdullah ended the rumours with a post on X.

"I’m sorry to disappoint you but it has NOT been shifted at the last moment. It was always my intention to conduct this meeting off-site, and all arrangements had been made days in advance at the location originally chosen by me," he wrote.

Dachigam meeting seen as response to opposition claims

The sudden shift to Dachigam National Park attracted attention because the meeting was being viewed as an important discussion on governance priorities, administrative issues and coordination among legislators and alliance representatives.

The move also came a day after Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma claimed that Omar Abdullah was making a final attempt to save a "sinking ship".

"Omar is making a final attempt to save his sinking ship. Very soon you will hear that the government has collapsed," Sharma had said.

He further claimed that all was not well within the government and the National Conference.

"This government has already disintegrated from within. It is only a matter of time before the news comes out that this government has ceased to exist," Sharma added.

NC leaders reject BJP allegations

National Conference leaders dismissed the opposition's claims and described the meeting as a routine party exercise.

MLA Gurez Nazir Gurezi said there was no division within the party and that the government was functioning normally.

"It is a routine meeting. There is no divide in the party. All is well," Gurezi said.

Responding to BJP's allegations, he added, "It is the local BJP unit that is making noise."

Focus on governance and political strategy

Sources said the meeting was expected to focus on key administrative and political issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions were also held on governance priorities and coordination among party legislators and government representatives.

Despite speculation about the venue change, NC leaders maintained that the meeting was planned well in advance and had no connection to the opposition's claims about the government's stability.

Also Read: Cute but adorably dangerous - 12 animals that look like toys, but are deadly