Omar Abdullah Demands Immediate Restoration Of J&K Statehood, Cautions Centre

Amid the ongoing tension in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that statehood is a "fundamental right" of the people of J&K.

Speaking to reporters in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanded the immediate restoration of statehood and warned the central government against "testing the people's patience." He referred to the volatile situation in Ladakh, including the recent violence in Leh, to caution against ignoring the popular demand for statehood.

Abdullah stated that statehood is a "fundamental right" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that "it is not any favor to us; it is a promise made by the Centre not only to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also to the Supreme Court."

He pointed out that the Centre had repeatedly told the Supreme Court about a three-step process—first delimitation, then elections, and finally statehood. "Two steps are done, and now the third must be fulfilled," he said.

Abdullah also warned against exploiting the people’s calm demeanor, noting that "it doesn’t take long for any situation to worsen." He added, "We do not want innocent blood to be shed again here."

Citing Ladakh’s experience, Abdullah remarked that becoming a Union Territory had not improved the people’s lives as they had expected. "We had warned them before that what they were demanding could worsen their situation. The reality is that they asked for UT status, but after becoming a UT, their lives did not improve," he said.

Abdullah affirmed that his party will continue to pursue the demand for statehood through peaceful and lawful means until it is fulfilled.