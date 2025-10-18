Omar Abdullah Demands Jammu And Kashmir Statehood, Rejects BJP Alliance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood, calling it “unjust” and “senseless” to link the recent Pahalgam terror attack with delays in granting statehood. He emphasized that terrorists from another country, not the people of Jammu and Kashmir or the elected government, were responsible for the attack. Abdullah stated, “Elected government or people aren’t responsible for Pahalgam attack. No one killed in the encounter of those responsible were from Jammu and Kashmir.”

Chief Minister Abdullah recalled that both Parliament and the Supreme Court had outlined a three-step process for restoring statehood: delimitation, elections, and then statehood. With the first two steps completed, he said, the final step is long overdue.

Rejecting any possibility of an alliance with the BJP to expedite the process, Chief Minister Abdullah remarked, “I wouldn’t join hands with the BJP for statehood restoration.” He also criticized the Centre for informing the Supreme Court that consultations with the Union and the State were ongoing, saying he learned about it only through the media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Abdullah added, “I had conversations with lawyers in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi and I’m actively looking to be part of the statehood restoration case as Chief Minister of the union territory. No one else can understand it better than me, as I have served as Chief Minister when Jammu and Kashmir was a state and now as a union territory.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference is closely monitoring the political situation in Ladakh, where a confrontational approach is being used to press demands. He noted that such tactics might become the only effective method if cooperative efforts fail.

Chief Minister Abdullah said, “Ladakh crisis unfortunate and serious. Promises are made and then broken. They were promised Sixth Schedule status and not given. Statehood was promised to us and not given, so they are pushing us to the wall, too. Are they not happy that we are asking for statehood in a democratic manner? Promises made to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir should be fulfilled.”

Regarding reservation categories, Chief Minister Abdullah clarified that no final decision has been made, noting that the cabinet memo is still being prepared for the Lieutenant Governor’s approval. He said, “I wouldn’t comment on anything which is speculation. The cabinet subcommittee report has been accepted by the cabinet. Now it has reached the Lieutenant Governors for the future course of action.”

Chief Minister Abdullah also confirmed that the National Conference will contest the upcoming Budgam by-election. He said consultations are ongoing for the candidate in Budgam, and on the Nagrota seat, the party has approached Congress for potential collaboration to ensure a larger share in the Jammu division.

Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized that the gap between the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Centre will persist until full powers are restored, stating, “Let statehood come, then relations will improve.”