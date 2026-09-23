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'Something fishy': J&K CM Omar Abdullah raises alarm over EC row, voter deletions

Omar Abdullah raises questions over reported differences within the Election Commission on SIR, voter deletions and electoral rolls, and calls for corrective action.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 09:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
'Something fishy': J&K CM Omar Abdullah raises alarm over EC row, voter deletions
Image Credit: ANI. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Something fishy': J&K CM Omar Abdullah raises alarm over EC row, voter deletions
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