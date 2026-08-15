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Omar Abdullah on Independence Day: '1947 decision to join India was right looking at PoK crisis'

Addressing the 80th Independence Day gathering at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed that the 1947 decision by regional leaders to join India was historically correct, especially when viewed against current unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Omar Abdullah on Independence Day: '1947 decision to join India was right looking at PoK crisis'
Image Credit: Omar Abdullah Independence Day speech 2026.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Omar Abdullah on Independence Day: '1947 decision to join India was right looking at PoK crisis'
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