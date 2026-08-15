/Omar Abdullah on Independence Day: '1947 decision to join India was right looking at PoK crisis'

Looking at POK situation, staying with India was the right call — Had 370 not gone, they’d be protesting to join us. vows to keep fighting for special status. On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters of Jammu and Kashmir and firmly reiterated that the decision taken by the region’s leaders to remain with India after Independence was the correct one when viewed against the present situation across the Line of Control.
He said that if the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir had not been altered in 2019, people living in the part of the Pakistan occupied Kashmir would today have been protesting for reunification with us.
Addressing the gathering, Abdullah recalled the heroic resistance mounted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the tribal invaders (Kabalis) sent from across the border in 1947. He paid special homage to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and other leaders who organised the defense of the region. “When we talk about Independence, when we talk about 15th August in Jammu and Kashmir, this occasion would be incomplete without paying tribute to the greatest personalities who fought for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Among them, he singled out Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.
He reminded the audience of the popular slogan that had echoed across cities, villages, streets, and homes at that time: “Hamlawar Khabardaar, Kashmiri hai tayaar” (Attackers beware, we Kashmiris are ready). Those who possessed weapons used them; those who did not showed imitation guns.
Thousands of brave people sacrificed their lives and defeated the infiltrators. Abdullah specifically saluted Master Abdul Aziz, a National Conference leader who was mercilessly killed in Muzaffarabad while trying to stop the Kabali raid. Looking at the present condition of that part of Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC, he said, “It is sad. It is regretful. We are worried.” He added: “On my part, I realize that perhaps if our conditions had not changed in 2019, the people of Jammu and Kashmir of that part would have been protesting to reconnect with us.”
He underlined that the territory across the LoC is still regarded as part of Jammu and Kashmir. “That part of Jammu and Kashmir, it is ours. We consider these people as our own, no strangers. Even today, in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, seats are kept for them with the hope that one day those people who are there will be able to use these vacant seats.”
Paying homage to all martyrs who fought for the country’s freedom, Abdullah said: “Today is a day of joy, today is a day of remembrance, today is a day of reflection, of reckoning… the India for which those brave men fought and sacrificed their lives 80 years ago… is better than the whole world, we are its bubbles, this is our bouquet.”
He then posed a question: “Have we really established that, India? If not, what is left to do? Perhaps after 80 years of independence, this is a good opportunity for us to think about it.” The two greatest strengths of the country, he said, are its democracy and its federalism. “To save democracy at all costs, to strengthen democracy at all costs, to keep democracy alive at all costs, this is our great responsibility. But at the same time, to save and strengthen the federalism of this country, this responsibility also rests on us.”
Pointing to the conversion of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory, Abdullah stressed that India is a “Union of States” — a principle that is not merely stated but constitutionally recognized. Strengthening federalism, he argued, must begin with Jammu and Kashmir, but it cannot be limited to restoring one state. It requires strengthening all states, preventing central agencies from interfering in state subjects, and ensuring that powers constitutionally belonging to the states are not hollowed out. He referred to recent student protests in Delhi against changes in examination and admission processes as a symptom of this erosion of federal rights. While national-level examinations for national institutions are legitimate, state educational institutions should retain the right to conduct their own admissions, he said.
On the performance of the present government, he said we are working in harmony with the people and is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “This government that has been working for the last two and a half years, It is working for people for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir so that in every village, every youth sees a ray of light. They see a better future.”
He emphasized three main things which are necessary in democracy role of government, opposition and media saying that the government must deliver, the opposition must hold it accountable, and the media must keep both accountable.
Concluding with a firm pledge, Abdullah declared: “We are working to move Jammu and Kashmir from darkness to light. I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we are for you, we will continue to represent you. We will continue to serve you… To salute the martyrdom of those who lost their lives fighting for freedom, for Jammu and Kashmir, we will implement these dreams. Whether it is to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is to restore the constitutional guarantees of Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is to regain the status of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is to build a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir, for all these things your government is not only committed but will implement what your government has promised.”
The speech thus combined an affirmation of the historical decision to remain with India, a critique of the 2019 changes, a call to strengthen genuine federalism, and an unambiguous reiteration that the struggle for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantees and full statehood will continue.
The Independence Day was celebrated with full color, joy and enthusiasm in Srinagar and across Kashmir despite terror threats dozens of celebrations events were seen at iconic clock tower of Lal Chowk to every district, in every government office in every school which gives a clear message about the bond between Kashmir and India.
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