/Omar Abdullah on Independence Day: '1947 decision to join India was right looking at PoK crisis'

Concluding with a firm pledge, Abdullah declared: “We are working to move Jammu and Kashmir from darkness to light. I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we are for you, we will continue to represent you. We will continue to serve you… To salute the martyrdom of those who lost their lives fighting for freedom, for Jammu and Kashmir, we will implement these dreams. Whether it is to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is to restore the constitutional guarantees of Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is to regain the status of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is to build a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir, for all these things your government is not only committed but will implement what your government has promised.”