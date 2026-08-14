/Omar Abdullah speaks: J&K CM slams Pakistan on water rights, targets Centre over statehood, flags Sukhbir Badal security breach

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly reacted to the Pakistan Prime Minister's statement on the Indus water treaty. Abdullah said: They (Pakistan) have sucked our blood." We have always maintained that our blood has been sucked dry through Indus water treaty, These are our rivers; we had the primary right to them.
Abdullah questions Pakistan’s saying “Pakistan claims to stand with the Kashmiris, but when it comes to the water issue, their sympathy vanishes. Where was that sympathy when it came to our right to use our rivers? Out of the six rivers, India retained the three that flowed into Punjab, while our three rivers were handed over to Pakistan. We have been paying the price for the Indus Waters Treaty ever since; we couldn’t even draw drinking water from the Chenab or build a barrage at Tulbul. So, regarding the remark about ‘every drop of blood’—he was right; our blood has indeed been drained. Indus Waters Treaty is cancelled it should remain cancelled.”
Omar retreated the demand of restoration of full statehood to Jammu Kashmir said we will continue our fight Jantar Mantar was a begging there is many more to come teasing the phrase “Modi ki Guaranty” Abdullah said it’s restoration of statehood is a super promise made himself my PM Modi “What next to do I will not discuss with you, We will discuss it amongst ourselves. There are many options. Now, apparently, I hear my party is planning a long march. it’s not a wrong thing. A long march—the country needs to remember what we were promised. And it wasn’t an ordinary promise. It was a promise made by Modi. In our country, there are ordinary promises and super promised but this was a ‘super promise.’ (with saying pointing towards Modi ki Guaranty) We aren’t getting an answer as to why this super promise hasn’t been fulfilled yet; however, we are doing the best we can give the current situation. And we will keep bringing up this topic and discussing it.”
Omar was speaking on the sidelines of function in Srinagar where he condemned the attack of Sukhbir Singh Badal and questioned about his Z-plus security “ We strongly condemn the attack. Dr. Farooq Abdullah sb had already condemned it. Such attacks must not happen. There was an attack on him previously as well, after which assurances were given that special attention would be paid to his security—he has ‘Z-plus security—but what kind of ‘Z-plus is this? He has been attacked a second time; this time he was even injured and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Firstly, such attacks must not recur, as democracy has no need for this sort of thing; if you have a grievance against someone, resorting to an attack is extremely dangerous in democracy.
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