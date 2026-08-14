/Omar Abdullah speaks: J&K CM slams Pakistan on water rights, targets Centre over statehood, flags Sukhbir Badal security breach

Omar retreated the demand of restoration of full statehood to Jammu Kashmir said we will continue our fight Jantar Mantar was a begging there is many more to come teasing the phrase “Modi ki Guaranty” Abdullah said it’s restoration of statehood is a super promise made himself my PM Modi “What next to do I will not discuss with you, We will discuss it amongst ourselves. There are many options. Now, apparently, I hear my party is planning a long march. it’s not a wrong thing. A long march—the country needs to remember what we were promised. And it wasn’t an ordinary promise. It was a promise made by Modi. In our country, there are ordinary promises and super promised but this was a ‘super promise.’ (with saying pointing towards Modi ki Guaranty) We aren’t getting an answer as to why this super promise hasn’t been fulfilled yet; however, we are doing the best we can give the current situation. And we will keep bringing up this topic and discussing it.”