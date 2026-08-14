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  • /Omar Abdullah speaks: J&K CM slams Pakistan on water rights, targets Centre over statehood, flags Sukhbir Badal security breach

Omar Abdullah speaks: J&K CM slams Pakistan on water rights, targets Centre over statehood, flags Sukhbir Badal security breach

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a scathing attack on Pakistan regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), asserting that the historic accord has "sucked the blood dry" of the region's residents. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Omar Abdullah speaks: J&K CM slams Pakistan on water rights, targets Centre over statehood, flags Sukhbir Badal security breach
Image Credit: Omar Abdullah addresses Conclave. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Omar Abdullah speaks: J&K CM slams Pakistan on water rights, targets Centre over statehood, flags Sukhbir Badal security breach
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