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'Not a single person is homeless': CM Omar Abdullah rejects Kashmiri Pandit housing claims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rejects Kashmiri Pandit housing claims and defends Vande Mataram protocol amid political friction with Congress.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
'Not a single person is homeless': CM Omar Abdullah rejects Kashmiri Pandit housing claims
Image Credit: ANI. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Not a single person is homeless': CM Omar Abdullah rejects Kashmiri Pandit housing claims
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