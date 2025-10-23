Budgam: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Omar Abdullah-led government, accusing it of betraying the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and failing to deliver on even a single promise made in its manifesto.

Addressing a public rally in Budgam in support of BJP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin, Chugh said that the people of the district still remember how Omar Abdullah abandoned them after winning from the constituency in the previous election.

Chugh reminded the gathering that Omar Abdullah had promised to retain the Budgam seat if elected but later left it “to God’s mercy,” never returning to thank the voters who ensured his victory. “He didn’t visit the constituency even once after the election. Such arrogance and detachment from the people will now face a democratic response — the BJP will take revenge through the ballot,” Chugh said.

He added that the National Conference, from Sheikh Abdullah to Farooq Abdullah to Omar Abdullah, has thrived solely on dynasty politics, and that preparations are now underway to launch the next generation. “For decades, this family has treated Jammu and Kashmir like a personal estate. Every tenure has been marked by betrayal, nepotism, and neglect,” he said.

Chugh accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of ignoring key sectors such as tourism, employment, and infrastructure. “Not a single promise has been fulfilled. When asked about tourism, Omar Abdullah talks about his trips to Mumbai and Delhi — but what about the people of Kashmir? Has he ever sat with them and listened to their struggles?” Chugh questioned.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed governance in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that benefits reach every village and every youth without discrimination. “Under Modi ji’s leadership, the youth of J&K are reaching international levels in sports, tourism is booming, and development is visible on the ground. The difference between promises and performance is for everyone to see,” he added.

Calling upon the people to support BJP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin, Chugh said, “This election is not just about one seat; it is about ending dynastic misrule and giving Budgam a leader who stands with the people. The BJP is committed to transparent governance, real development, and dignity for every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir.”