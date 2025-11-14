Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned the demolition of the house of Dr. Umar Nabi, accused in the recent Delhi blast case, calling the action counterproductive and unjust.

Omar Abdullah said that demolishing houses linked to terror suspects “will not end terrorism” and will instead “increase resentment among the people.”

Speaking on the demolition of Dr. Nabi’s Pulwama residence, Abdullah questioned the effectiveness of such measures, arguing that they fail to address the root causes of terrorism and risk alienating innocent civilians.

Similarly, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti criticised the prevailing atmosphere of arrests and demolitions. During her visit to Budgam—where the PDP won the bypoll—she thanked the people for reposing faith in the party and in Agha Muntazir Sahib, noting that celebrations were subdued due to the recent Delhi tragedy that claimed several lives.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said that although the PDP is not opposed to action against those genuinely involved, the widespread crackdowns are creating fear among ordinary civilians.

Recalling Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that “the law will take its course” and “strict action will be taken,” she said that such action must remain within legal boundaries.

She condemned the demolition of homes belonging to elderly parents who have no connection to the case, as well as the indiscriminate arrest of friends and acquaintances of the accused, calling such measures “excessive, unlawful and unjust.”

In a swift and decisive overnight operation, security forces razed the family home of Dr. Umar Nabi, the prime suspect in the deadly car bomb blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, to the ground in Pulwama district, South Kashmir.

The demolition, carried out in the early hours of Friday, marks a stark escalation in the forces’ crackdown on terror networks linked to the November 10 attack that claimed 13 lives and injured dozens more.