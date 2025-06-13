Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced his concerns regarding international community's silence over Israel's military actions against Iran. Drawing parallels to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Omar said “Today, Israel did what Russia did in Ukraine. But when Israel attacks Iran, these powers—whether it's America, Europe, or anyone else—become silent, and when same thing is done by Russia against Ukraine these powers get united against Russia”.

Questioning the justification for the military strike, Abdullah said, “As far as I know, Iran didn’t give any reason to be attacked. This looks like a pre-emptive strike. And if the world’s powers remain silent on this, it’s a very sad thing.”

Like Omar Abdullah PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti too rose questions on world community she wrote on X “Israel’s attack on Iran is yet another brazen act by a state that appears to have gone rogue. The silence of the global community particularly Western powers led by the United States is both alarming and telling. This silence amounts to tacit approval. In the case of India-Pakistan tensions, the U.S. never fails to assert that its intervention has been crucial in preventing escalation."

"Yet when it comes to Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza or its latest strike on Iran that same urgency is conspicuously missing. These glaring double standards endangers global peace and stability. Equally disturbing is the deafening silence of the so-called Muslim countries, which remain shamelessly non-existent in the face of such grave injustice. Their inaction is not just disappointing it’s a betrayal of the very causes they claim to stand for," it added.

