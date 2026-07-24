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  • /Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti slam 'indiscriminate crackdown' in J&K after police officer's killing; stress public support to eradicate terrorism

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti slam 'indiscriminate crackdown' in J&K after police officer's killing; stress public support to eradicate terrorism

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condemned the alleged indiscriminate detentions and house demolitions in Jammu and Kashmir following a police officer’s killing, while stressing that public support and lawful action are essential to defeating terrorism.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti slam 'indiscriminate crackdown' in J&K after police officer's killing; stress public support to eradicate terrorism
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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