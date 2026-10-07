/'Must have done something right': J&K CM Abdullah praises PM Modi on 25 years, corners Centre on CEC row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, saying repeated electoral success over such a long period was "not easy". Meanwhile, he also challenged the Centre over allegations involving the Election Commission and warned that voter-list changes could directly affect Jammu and Kashmir too.
Notably, PM Modi completed 25 years as the head of a government on October 7, a journey that began when he became Gujarat chief minister in 2001 and continued after he took office as Prime Minister in 2014. The Union Cabinet has also passed a resolution marking the milestone.
"You must have done something right for people to keep voting for you repeatedly," J&K CM told reporters in Srinagar. "It is no small feat to keep winning elections for 25 years - first at the state level and then at the central level. On my behalf and on behalf of my colleagues, I extend my congratulations to him," he added.
CM Abdullah also addressed the controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and recent Opposition protests over the Election Commission. Referring to an Indian Express investigation that reported objections by the two other Election Commissioners to several decisions, he asked why no legal action had followed if the reporting was false. The investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on 14 occasions over a 10-month period.
"If this is all fabrication, then why don’t you take action against them?" he said. "At least there would have been defamation. But it was not done."
The Supreme Court this week issued notices to the Election Commission and Kumar on petitions concerning alleged unilateral decisions and changes linked to Form 6, which is used for new voter registration. The court did not order Kumar's removal and will examine the issues after receiving responses.
CM Abdullah said the INDIA bloc's protests over the Election Commission would continue under a programme announced after a recent meeting in Delhi. "This is the result of the INDIA bloc meeting that took place in Delhi the other day. And the calendar of the whole month was presented to the media. We are taking that forward," he said.
On the proposed Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir, CM Abdullah alleged that the exercise could be used to interfere with elections. He referred to the earlier delimitation exercise, saying, "We have not forgotten delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir. Delimitation aimed to benefit BJP. The same will happen with SIR."
He said he hoped proceedings in the Supreme Court, especially those concerning Form 6, would make it harder for eligible voters to be removed from electoral rolls.
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