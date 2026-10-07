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  • /'Must have done something right': J&K CM Abdullah praises PM Modi on 25 years, corners Centre on CEC row

'Must have done something right': J&K CM Abdullah praises PM Modi on 25 years, corners Centre on CEC row

J&K CM Omar Abdullah congratulates PM Modi on 25 years in government, questions the Centre over CEC allegations and warns about voter-list changes in J&K.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
'Must have done something right': J&K CM Abdullah praises PM Modi on 25 years, corners Centre on CEC row
Image Credit: ANI. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Must have done something right': J&K CM Abdullah praises PM Modi on 25 years, corners Centre on CEC row
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