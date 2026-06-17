/'Our principles are not for sale': Omar Abdullah draws line as opposition bloc bends to NDA

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday made it clear that the National Conference (NC) will not compromise its ideology or core values for political power. Speaking in Bandipora district, Abdullah said the party would continue to follow its long-held principles and remain committed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of changing political equations at the national level.
Abdullah was responding to reports that some opposition Members of Parliament, including leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT), may support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on certain issues.
He said every political party is free to make its own decisions, but the National Conference will continue to follow its own ideology, history, and commitments.
The Chief Minister stressed that the National Conference has a long political legacy and a clear set of values.
"The National Conference has a long political legacy and a set of values that can be judged from its past decisions. Our principles are not for sale," Abdullah said.
He added that no political offer or compromise could force the party to abandon its core beliefs.
Abdullah said the National Conference would never compromise its moral values or political principles for short-term gains.
He said the party's decisions would always be guided by public interest and ideological conviction rather than political convenience or shifting alliances.
According to Abdullah, the NC remains committed to the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to uphold its political stance.
During his interaction with the media, Abdullah said he could not speak for leaders or MPs of other opposition parties.
He said it was up to individual parties and their leaders to decide how far they wanted to go in supporting or opposing the NDA government.
"It is up to them. It is up to their conscience. They will go as far as their conscience allows them to go," he said.
The National Conference currently has representation in both Houses of Parliament.
The party holds two seats in the Lok Sabha through Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Srinagar and Mian Altaf Ahmad from Anantnag-Rajouri. It also has three members in the Rajya Sabha.
Abdullah indicated that the party's MPs would continue to act in line with the National Conference's established political position and ideology.
Abdullah's remarks come amid political speculation that some opposition MPs could support the NDA government on key legislative issues.
The discussions gained attention following reports of internal differences within certain opposition parties, including the TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT).
However, Abdullah made it clear that the National Conference's position remains unchanged and that the party will not alter its ideology for political advantage.
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