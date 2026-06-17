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'Our principles are not for sale': Omar Abdullah draws line as opposition bloc bends to NDA

Amid speculation over changing political equations, Omar Abdullah said the National Conference will not compromise its ideology or principles for political power.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
'Our principles are not for sale': Omar Abdullah draws line as opposition bloc bends to NDA
Image Credit: ANI. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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