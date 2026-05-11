Omar Abdullah rejects claims of encouraging alcohol consumption amid ban debate

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his recent remarks on alcohol consumption were “distorted” and “twisted” by political opponents. He claimed that his comments were taken out of context, particularly during brief roadside interactions with the media, where longer explanations were allegedly misrepresented.

Abdullah strongly denied allegations that his government was opening new liquor shops or encouraging local youth to consume alcohol. He stated that existing liquor outlets are intended for people whose religion permits alcohol consumption and for tourists, not for local residents. He also emphasized that no one is being “forced” to drink alcohol, describing it as a matter of personal choice.

A day earlier, Abdullah’s remarks on demands for a liquor ban in Jammu and Kashmir had triggered political controversy in the Union Territory. Responding to calls for prohibition, he had said, “Who has forced anyone to drink? People are going to these shops of their own. We are not advertising it.”

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Reacting to the statement, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, said the safety of women and girls in Kashmir was linked to the historically limited prevalence of alcohol and warned that increasing access could threaten this. Her daughter, Iltija Mufti, also criticized Abdullah’s stance, calling his justification for not banning alcohol “illogical.”