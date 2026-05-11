Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046474https://zeenews.india.com/india/omar-abdullah-rejects-claims-of-encouraging-alcohol-consumption-amid-ban-debate-3046474.html
NewsIndiaOmar Abdullah rejects claims of encouraging alcohol consumption amid ban debate
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

Omar Abdullah rejects claims of encouraging alcohol consumption amid ban debate

Abdullah strongly denied allegations that his government was opening new liquor shops or encouraging local youth to consume alcohol. He stated that existing liquor outlets are intended for people whose religion permits alcohol consumption and for tourists, not for local residents.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Omar Abdullah rejects claims of encouraging alcohol consumption amid ban debatePhoto Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his recent remarks on alcohol consumption were “distorted” and “twisted” by political opponents. He claimed that his comments were taken out of context, particularly during brief roadside interactions with the media, where longer explanations were allegedly misrepresented.

Abdullah strongly denied allegations that his government was opening new liquor shops or encouraging local youth to consume alcohol. He stated that existing liquor outlets are intended for people whose religion permits alcohol consumption and for tourists, not for local residents. He also emphasized that no one is being “forced” to drink alcohol, describing it as a matter of personal choice.

A day earlier, Abdullah’s remarks on demands for a liquor ban in Jammu and Kashmir had triggered political controversy in the Union Territory. Responding to calls for prohibition, he had said, “Who has forced anyone to drink? People are going to these shops of their own. We are not advertising it.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reacting to the statement, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, said the safety of women and girls in Kashmir was linked to the historically limited prevalence of alcohol and warned that increasing access could threaten this. Her daughter, Iltija Mufti, also criticized Abdullah’s stance, calling his justification for not banning alcohol “illogical.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain

Chief Special Correspondent

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

urvil patel
CSK's Urvil Patel dedicates historic knock against LSG to his father - WATCH
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
‘Nothing but escalation’: Iran responds to deployment of French warships
Bihar Viral Video
Deadly 'jugaad': Bihar locals risk electrocution to charge mobile phones
strongest passport in world
World's 7 Strongest Passports: No US or China at top; Check India's rank
Mother’s Day 2026
Salman Khan drops heartwarming Mother’s Day post
urvil patel
I just wanted to': Urvil Patel reveals his plan after historic knock for CSK
Loktak lake
World’s only floating National Park: Inside Loktak Lake, the Jewel of Manipur
char dham yatra
Uttarakhand: Char Dham bus overturns near Rishikesh, one injured
urvil patel
IPL 2026: Urvil Patel, Jamie Overton help CSK beat LSG by 5 wickets
kerala crime news
Kerala man sentenced to 2 years for stealing solar light batteries