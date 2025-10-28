Omar Abdullah Rejects PDP’s Land Regularisation Bill; Calls It Legalisation Of Illegal Occupation

In a heated session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday firmly rejected a private member’s bill introduced by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Parra, aimed at regularising long-term occupants of public and state land.

The proposed legislation, titled “The Jammu and Kashmir (Regularization and Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Public Lands) Bill, 2025”, sought to grant ownership rights to families who have lived for decades on various categories of public land, including state land, kahcharai (grazing land), and other common lands.

Abdullah: “We Cannot Legalise Illegal Occupation”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed the proposal outright, arguing that it would legitimise illegal encroachments on government property.

“We cannot legalize illegal occupation of state land. On the surface, it looks easy, if someone has constructed a house on government land, give the land to him. Last time also, the government made a scheme to convert leasehold into freehold, known as Roshni. The aim was to grant freehold to those who had leasehold before militancy,” Abdullah said during the debate.

He maintained that the bill’s provisions mirrored elements of the repealed Roshni Act, which was scrapped by the High Court in 2020 after widespread criticism.

Bill Aimed To Protect Long-Term Occupants

The PDP’s bill proposed granting proprietary rights to individuals who could prove at least 20 years of continuous possession of the land. It also recommended special consideration for weaker sections, including below-poverty-line families and persons with disabilities.

Despite Abdullah’s opposition, Waheed Parra refused to withdraw the bill. Following a voice vote, the Assembly rejected it by majority.

Political Fallout: PDP Calls It Betrayal

The decision sparked sharp reactions from the PDP, which accused the National Conference (NC) of succumbing to pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Parra, visibly frustrated, described the move as a “betrayal”, particularly after the PDP had recently supported the NC in the Rajya Sabha elections, enabling the NC to secure three of four seats from the Union Territory.

“Those who have lived in these homes for the past twenty years must be regularized and granted ownership documents. After August 5, 2019, residents began receiving eviction notices. This bill was about securing the homes and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Parra said.

Labeling it an “anti-bulldozer bill”, Parra accused Omar Abdullah of aligning with BJP’s rhetoric.

“You’re opposing it to align with your own policies because the BJP labels it ‘land jihad.’ Don’t fear them,” he challenged.

BJP Applauds Rejection, Calls Bill 'Land Jihad'

The BJP welcomed Abdullah’s move to block the legislation. Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accused the PDP of attempting to legalise “demographic encroachment” under the guise of regularisation.

“The nefarious design of PDP is land jihad, the demographic invasion and encroachment which happened during terrorism. It’s good the CM rejected it. There’s already a Prime Minister’s scheme to provide homes to the homeless, so why give land for business? I treat it as land jihad,” Sharma said.

Tensions Deepen Between NC And PDP

Political observers believe the development may further strain relations between the National Conference and the PDP, who have been at odds over reservations, election promises, and the plight of daily wagers.

While Abdullah had previously stated that his government would not obstruct legislation benefiting the people, the rejection of the PDP’s bill appears to have widened the rift between the two former allies — and underscored the polarised politics surrounding land ownership in Jammu and Kashmir.