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  • /Omar Abdullah slams Mehbooba Mufti, demands apology for Jantar Mantar remarks

Omar Abdullah slams Mehbooba Mufti, demands apology for Jantar Mantar remarks

Omar Abdullah also criticised Mehbooba Mufti for never expressing regret over her party’s 2015 alliance with the BJP or the handling of the 2016 unrest. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Omar Abdullah slams Mehbooba Mufti, demands apology for Jantar Mantar remarks
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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