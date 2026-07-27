/Omar Abdullah slams Mehbooba Mufti, demands apology for Jantar Mantar remarks

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday accused PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of attempting to justify the misuse of power against Kashmiris and demanded an unconditional apology for her controversial remarks at a Jantar Mantar event in Delhi. Abdullah firmly rejected the PDP’s subsequent claim that the video of her speech was “AI-generated,” calling the denial an insult to public intelligence. Multiple media organisations had covered the event, he noted, with several cameras and microphones recording the proceedings.
“How does the existence of militancy justify denying justice to people, stopping passports, or weakening the rule of law? I fail to understand this logic,” Abdullah said, arguing that the remarks appeared to rationalise arrests, restrictions, and other harsh measures imposed in the name of militancy.
He urged Mufti to hold a press conference and apologise if the comments were made in the heat of the moment. “Everyone makes mistakes. She could simply have said she spoke out of emotion and apologised. Instead, they rubbed salt into the wounds by claiming the video was fake,” the Chief Minister said.
Abdullah also criticised Mufti for never expressing regret over her party’s 2015 alliance with the BJP or the handling of the 2016 unrest. “You never apologised for the BJP alliance or what happened in 2016. Now, instead of accepting what was said at Jantar Mantar, you are calling it AI,” he added.
Warning of wider consequences, Abdullah said such statements risk undermining democratic protest and could discourage people from joining future demonstrations, including those demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. “If tomorrow we protest for statehood, people may hesitate to come out because such statements send a message that suppressing protests is acceptable. That is a matter of serious concern,” he said.
Separately, Abdullah commented on the recent resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He said that although it came late, the decision was correct, and he questioned the reasons provided by the minister for his resignation, asking why he had not stepped down 25 days earlier if the situation was the same. He added that while many are now stepping forward to take credit for the outcome, he attributes the success to sustained student protests rather than any political party.
He also cautioned that mass detentions alone cannot end terrorism, highlighted the wide familial impact of arrests, and urged efforts to win public trust to achieve lasting peace.
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