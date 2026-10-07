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'If you have courage, bring it to Parliament': J&K CM Omar Abdullah challenges BJP on UCC

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asks BJP to bring UCC legislation to Parliament, rules it out in J&K and questions the state-by-state implementation plan.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
'If you have courage, bring it to Parliament': J&K CM Omar Abdullah challenges BJP on UCC
Image Credit: ANI. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'If you have courage, bring it to Parliament': J&K CM Omar Abdullah challenges BJP on UCC
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