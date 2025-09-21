Omar Abdullah Urges Court To Decide Yaseen Malik Case, Highlights Flood Damage

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah commented on Yaseen Malik, chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, who is currently serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, saying, “Yaseen Malik’s case should not be politicized and should be left to the court to decide.” He added that Malik has undergone a transformation, noting that he has been a “votary of dialogue” and has pursued peace through talks since renouncing arms, regardless of his past political ideology.

“Whatever remained of Yaseen Malik’s beginning, he is the one who gave up guns and initiated the peace process for the solution of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision of the courts should be left to the courts; pressuring or politicizing Yaseen Malik’s case is not appropriate,” said Omar Abdullah.

Speaking ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to assess flood damage in the region, Abdullah addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Regional Council meeting in Srinagar, highlighting the need to balance J&K's successful tourism sector with stronger industrial growth.

He also addressed the immense damage caused by recent flash floods and called for a substantial relief package from the central government. Abdullah cited extensive destruction, including over 330 washed-out bridges, more than 1,500 km of destroyed roads, and significant damage to government buildings, crops, and dry fruit production.

These remarks came amid broader political discussions, including an appeal by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for a more humane approach toward Malik.