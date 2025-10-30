Omar Abdullah Urges Judicial Oversight In J&K Employee Terminations

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the termination of government employees in Jammu and Kashmir should be decided through the courts rather than on administrative suspicion.

Speaking to reporters in Handwara, North Kashmir, Omar said that every public servant deserves a fair opportunity to defend themselves before facing punitive measures. “I have always maintained that termination should be decided by the court. Everyone should get a fair chance to defend themselves,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that several employees who were earlier dismissed had later been reinstated after being cleared, which, he said, highlights the shortcomings of arbitrary termination decisions. “It would be better to rely on the judicial process to punish the real culprits. Actions taken on suspicion harm everyone,” he added.

Omar said that relying on the judicial process would ensure that only the guilty are punished.

His remarks followed the Lieutenant Governor’s dismissal of two teachers for alleged terror links. Earlier in the day, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed two teachers, Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, for alleged terror-related activities.

The latest dismissals are part of a series of terminations ordered by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, which has dismissed over 80 employees since 2019. The issue has been a source of ongoing friction between the Lieutenant Governor’s administration and the elected government led by Abdullah.

Reaffirming his party’s stand, Omar reiterated the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and constitutional guarantees. He asserted that the party remains committed to protecting the political and economic rights of the region’s people.

“Opponents are trying to distract and provoke us, but we remain focused on our mission. Whatever we have promised during elections will be fulfilled,” Omar said, underlining that the National Conference’s agenda revolves around justice, development, and effective representation.

“Our focus is to ensure fair governance, improved infrastructure, and better employment opportunities. This is possible only when representation is fair,” he added.