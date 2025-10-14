Omar Abdullah Urges Opposition Unity, Says Abstaining Will Help BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Omar Abdullah described the upcoming Rajya Sabha contest as a direct fight between the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that anyone abstaining from voting would indirectly help the BJP. He appealed for unity among all political groups within the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties to defeat the BJP.

Addressing the media in Baramulla, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister emphasized that the election is a “direct contest” between the NC and the BJP. He cautioned that any individual or party choosing to abstain would ultimately benefit the BJP.

Referring to Sajad Lone’s earlier statement about staying out of the elections, Omar said, “Sajad Lone has decided not to vote. You and I know who will benefit from that decision.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Responding to Lone’s accusation that the NC is an ally of the BJP, Omar turned the tables, saying, “If Sajad Lone really wants to defeat the BJP, then he should vote for us.”

Abdullah also dismissed Lone’s broader criticisms, stating, “Before accusing us, he should look at his own actions.”

He appealed to all anti-BJP parties to support the NC in the polls, stressing that abstaining from the election will weaken the opposition’s fight against the BJP. Addressing the PDP directly, he said, “Even though we fought against each other a year ago, the direct competition now is between the NC and the BJP. We appeal to the PDP to vote in favor of the NC candidate.”

The ongoing war of words follows Lone’s announcement on Tuesday that he would not vote for the National Conference, accusing the NC of being a “glorified errand boy” for the BJP.