Omar Abdullah Urges Parties To Push For J-K Statehood Restoration Bill In Parliament

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reached out to major political party heads with substantial representation in Parliament, urging them to support the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and press the issue in the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Chief Minister Abdullah wrote to the presidents of 42 political parties, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, urging them to push for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Parliament session.

In a letter, dated July 29, Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir statehood issue transcends regional politics and is vital for upholding the Indian Constitution and democratic values.

Chief Minister Abdullah described the 2019 downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a Union Territory as a “profound and unsettling” precedent, warning that treating statehood as a discretionary favor undermines the federal structure of India.

Chief Minister Abdullah highlighted in the letter the unanimous resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly nine months prior, which he presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured progress. However, Chief Minister Abdullah expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear timeline or visible progress.

In the letter, Chief Minister Abdullah also noted the high voter turnout in recent elections and public condemnation of terrorism, such as the Pahalgam attack, as opportunities to reinforce national unity through statehood restoration. Chief Minister Abdullah framed the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as a “course correction” essential for justice and constitutional rights, not a concession.

Chief Minister Abdullah told reporters that the promise of restoring statehood has been made multiple times, during public meetings, in Parliament, and even before the Supreme Court.

Expressing his concern over the prolonged delay in restoring statehood, Chief Minister Abdullah called for the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood to be prioritized in the current parliamentary session.

"The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear this matter on August 8, and it is imperative that statehood is granted as soon as possible," CM Abdullah said.

If the government fails to act, it is the court's responsibility to ensure that its promise is fulfilled, CM Abdullah said.

Chief Minister Abdullah also congratulated the forces and administration for the successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra, with around 400,000 pilgrims traversing the Baltal and Pahalgam routes this year. He expressed optimism about attracting tourists from across the country to the region once again.

CM Abdullah On Uttarakhand Flash Flood

Speaking on the Uttarakhand flash flood, Chief Minister Abdullah said, "We have seen the same at Ramban. It’s alarming the way the weather is behaving."

Recent disaster incidents in Ramban and Uttarakhand are examples of adverse weather patterns, deforestation, and reckless mountain cutting.

Chief Minister Abdullah said the changing weather patterns are a big risk for mountainous regions like Jammu and Kashmir, and there is an urgent need to take measures to mitigate these threats.

In a message of solidarity, Chief Minister Abdullah extended support to the people and government of Uttarakhand following the recent distressing incident