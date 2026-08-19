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'Solutions won't come from Washington': Omar Abdullah meets US Envoy Sergio Gor in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that regional issues will be solved by the Indian central government rather than third-party countries ahead of his meeting with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Srinagar. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
'Solutions won't come from Washington': Omar Abdullah meets US Envoy Sergio Gor in Srinagar
Image Credit: US Ambassador Sergio Gor. (ANI)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Solutions won't come from Washington': Omar Abdullah meets US Envoy Sergio Gor in Srinagar
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