Responding to BJP allegations of corruption, Omar said that even if one assumes for a second that what they are saying is correct, "we do not even have the power to hide it." He asked which investigative agency he controls—"Not even one." The police, the Crime Branch, and the ACB are not with him, he said, and the central agencies are a far cry. "Tell me if any agency has said that yes, corruption has taken place in this matter. Control over all these agencies is with the BJP. You get it done if corruption has really taken place; register a case," Omar challenged.