Omar Abdullah's viral stand: 'Choosing dignity over optics' as he refuses to cut 'tricolour' ribbon | VIDEO

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, is being commended extensively across several social media platforms after video of him refusing to publicly cut an inaugural ribbon fashioned to resemble the Indian national flag was posted online. The incident took place at the launch of the state government’s new 'Know Your Artisan' programme; Abdullah had been invited as guest of honor and was approached to cut the ceremonial ribbon when he realised that it resembled the tricolour by virtue of the use of the appropriate colour scheme.

Upon realising what he was being asked to do, Abdullah immediately let the organisers know that he felt that he could not honour the request as the national colours would be disrespected.

Eventually Abdullah asked that rather than using scissors, the ribbon should be untied, and he proceeded to undo it himself with the assistance of state and federal officials as a way to provide honour and dignity to the national colours.

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Video of the exchange has gone viral on social media, with countless individuals praising Abdullah for his display of future foresight. In addition to a plethora of responses praising Abdullah’s "conscience-based" leadership style, numerous commenters used the situation to express their dissatisfaction with the event organisers regarding the disrespectful use of a national symbol. One user tweeted.

#WATCH | Srinagar | Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah refuses to cut a tricoloured inaugural ribbon to mark the official opening of the two-day Handicrafts & Handloom Exhibition, instead asks the organisers to remove it and keep it safely pic.twitter.com/d2o6kYzKH2 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

On the social media platform X, one user remarked, "True respect isn’t in ceremony, but in conscience. Omar Abdullah chose dignity over optics. A gesture that speaks louder than words," the user wrote.

'Soulful Kashmir' promotion: KYA initiative

Aside from some initial palaver during the ceremony, this was the culmination of a major milestone for the local handicraft industry. Part of the larger 'Soulful Kashmir' campaign, this "Know Your Artisan" (KYA) project seeks to modernize and market Jammu & Kashmir’s unique artistic heritage.

Within days of the event, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued numerous tweets on various new initiatives and projects that will be developed to enhance the local handicraft industry, including:

Modern Testing Infrastructure – Including a new Geographical Indication (GI) testing lab for product authenticity.

– Including a new Geographical Indication (GI) testing lab for product authenticity. Advanced Technology – Including high-precision fiber analysis instruments and DesignNWeave software developed by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) in Srinagar.

– Including high-precision fiber analysis instruments and DesignNWeave software developed by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) in Srinagar. Digital Visibility – Utilisation of large-format LED video walls to showcase market exposure of local handcrafted product offerings to potential international buyers.

'Try Your Hands' program – Connecting artisans with tourists

During the ceremony, Abdullah toured the "Try Your Hands" section, a new experiential program being developed by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom for visitors and tourists alike to participate in live demonstrations of the detailed production and "back-end" processes of creating the unique handcrafted products that make up the world-famous niche craft industries from Kashmir.

By creating awareness of the extensive amount of effort involved in creating the products handcrafted by local artisans, the government hopes to increase the overall brand image of Kashmir and to expand the global market presence of the Kashmiri handcrafted products.



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