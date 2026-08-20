/'We are Gen Z is the new mera baap kaun hai': Omar Abdullah slams tourist ruckus at Kargil checkpoint

A top police official of Ladakh police said "it’s the video of 25th July evening around 3pm. it was the VVIP movement from Srinagar to Drass for Vijay Diwas and as per protocol we were to stop the traffic as weather was not allowing two way traffic so to allow the VVIP the traffic was stopped at Minimarg toll post in Drass sector of Kargil for few hours and at time a group of tourist moving towards Srinagar stopped and a girl out of them make chaos at toll posts later she was made understand the situation."