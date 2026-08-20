/'We are Gen Z is the new mera baap kaun hai': Omar Abdullah slams tourist ruckus at Kargil checkpoint

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to X to react to a viral video that had suddenly dominated social media timelines. Quoting a clip shared by the handle @DesiEsco7, he wrote:
“This ‘we are Gen Z’ has become the new ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai.' The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront.”
The post, which quickly gathered tens of thousands of likes and shares, was a pointed cultural critique rather than a routine political statement. It addressed almost a months-old incident that had resurfaced and gone massively viral.
The footage, recorded around 25 July 2026, shows a young woman tourist at the Minimarg check post near Drass in Kargil district of Ladakh. She and other travellers had been held up for several hours on the Minimarg–Zoji La–Sonamarg road.
Visibly agitated and recording on her phone, the woman confronts Ladakh police and army personnel and attempts to rally fellow tourists. She in video says “We are Gen Z. We won’t tolerate this nonsense.” “Kashmiriyo ke sath toh karte hi the, ab tourist ke sath bhi karne lagye” (They used to do this with Kashmiris, now they are doing it with tourists too).
Complaints that tourists had paid money to travel, that families and children were stuck, that a lock or barricade had been put up without proper explanation or accountability, and questions about why a “minister” or VIP had been allowed through.
She urges others: “Aap log chaloge ki nahi chaloge?” (Will you leave or not?) and calls on them to get into their vehicles and move forward. Some tourists can be heard cheering or joining in. In related clips she reportedly threatens to take the matter to Parliament.
The video captures genuine frustration after a long wait, but the tone is aggressive and confrontational toward personnel performing their duties in a sensitive high-altitude border area is what is been questioned.
Reliable Police sources and independent reports clarified the reason for the restriction was VVIP movement and police were following protocol of such areas. It’s said on 25 July 2026, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the Army Chief were travelling along the Zojila–Gumri route toward Drass for the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations which is observed on 26 July as bad weather didn’t allowed them to fly to Drass or Kargil, so temporary traffic restrictions were imposed to facilitate the VVIP convoy and ensure security. Such stoppages are routine in this strategically important sector, especially around national commemorative events, adverse weather, or operational requirements.
However, tourists were allowed to proceed once the movement had cleared.
A top police official of Ladakh police said "it’s the video of 25th July evening around 3pm. it was the VVIP movement from Srinagar to Drass for Vijay Diwas and as per protocol we were to stop the traffic as weather was not allowing two way traffic so to allow the VVIP the traffic was stopped at Minimarg toll post in Drass sector of Kargil for few hours and at time a group of tourist moving towards Srinagar stopped and a girl out of them make chaos at toll posts later she was made understand the situation."
Today this video had become viral which is from 25th July 2025 shows a female tourist arguing with police/security personnel at the Minimarg check post near Drass in Kargil district, Ladakh. he added.
Many other Tourists and even HIMANK officer were delayed for several hours due to traffic restrictions on the Minimarg–Zoji La–Sonamarg road. Officer stated.
Minimarg lies close to the gateway of the Drass sector and Checkpoints, temporary closures, and security protocols are an established feature of travel in the region.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah equated the invocation of “We are Gen Z” as a form of leverage or threat with the classic Indian privilege line “Jaante nahin ho mera baap kaun hai” (Don’t you know who my father is?).
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