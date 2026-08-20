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'We are Gen Z is the new mera baap kaun hai': Omar Abdullah slams tourist ruckus at Kargil checkpoint

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to criticize the growing use of the phrase "We are Gen Z" as a form of intimidation, comparing it to the classic entitlement line "Jaante nahin ho mera baap kaun hai".

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
'We are Gen Z is the new mera baap kaun hai': Omar Abdullah slams tourist ruckus at Kargil checkpoint
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (IANS)

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'We are Gen Z is the new mera baap kaun hai': Omar Abdullah slams tourist ruckus at Kargil checkpoint
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