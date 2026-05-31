‘Omar Abdullah won’t resign even as executive councillor,’ says LoP Sunil Sharma

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alleging that the National Conference (NC) leader would never step down from power, regardless of the political arrangement in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters during a function held on the banks of Dal Lake for the hearing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Sharma claimed that Omar Abdullah would accept any political status for Jammu and Kashmir “as long as his protocol remains intact.”

“Remember my prediction: no one, even from the next generations of the Abdullah family, would resign. The Abdullah family is seated on the Chief Minister’s chair. God forbid, if Jammu & Kashmir gets a Hill Council on the pattern of Ladakh, and Omar becomes an executive councillor, he still wouldn’t resign from that position,” Sharma said.

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Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister’s security and official arrangements, Sharma alleged that Abdullah was more concerned about protocol than governance.

“He will accept any status, even if it is below that of a Union Territory, but there should be no compromise on his protocol. Not even a single vehicle should be missing from the convoy of twelve cars that accompanies him,” Sharma remarked.

The BJP leader also accused the Abdullah family of being “power-hungry,” alleging that they had never relinquished power despite political turmoil in the region.

In another attack on the ruling NC government, Sharma referred to the emergency meeting convened by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on June 3 and claimed it was a “final attempt” to save a “sinking ship.”

“Omar Abdullah is making a last effort to save his sinking ship. Very soon, you will hear that the government has collapsed,” Sharma alleged, claiming that there was growing unrest within both the government and the National Conference.

He further claimed that previous attempts had also been made to address internal differences within the party. Referring to a dinner hosted at the Deputy Chief Minister’s residence, Sharma alleged that the gathering had ended in “uproar,” after which the Chief Minister allegedly remained out of public view for nearly two weeks.

“Just as we were about to file a missing person’s report, the Chief Minister resurfaced and called for the June 3 meeting,” Sharma said sarcastically.

Asserting that the government had “already disintegrated from within,” Sharma said it was only a matter of time before its collapse became public.

The LoP also accused the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of running what he termed a “so-called movement” to keep “incompetent princes and princesses of two families” in power, in an apparent reference to Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has convened a meeting of legislators on June 3 at his residence in Gupkar. Sources indicated that governance issues are expected to dominate the discussions.

Independent MLAs supporting the NC-led government have also been invited to the meeting. According to sources, some legislators have expressed dissatisfaction over alleged bias in fund allocation by certain ministers.

Sources further said that concerns regarding the functioning and working style of some ministers are likely to be discussed during the meeting. However, NC MLAs and party office bearers have so far remained tight-lipped about the agenda and internal deliberations.

