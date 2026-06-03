Omar calls emergency NC meet, BJP smells trouble: Is Jammu & Kashmir government facing a crisis?

Ahead of an emergency meeting of National Conference (NC) legislators convened by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a major political debate has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that all is not well within the NC and has even suggested that the government could face instability in the near future.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called a meeting of NC legislators on June 3 at his official residence. While the NC has described the gathering as a routine meeting, its sudden scheduling has triggered intense political speculation and sparked fresh debate in Jammu and Kashmir's political circles.

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Opposition parties, including the BJP, PDP and Apni Party, have claimed that all is not well within the National Conference (NC). According to political sources, some NC legislators are unhappy with the party leadership and are frustrated over the delay in the expansion of the Council of Ministers.

Sources say the dissatisfaction stems from the fact that the Omar Abdullah-led government, being a Union Territory administration, can have a maximum of nine ministers, including the Chief Minister. At present, there are only six ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir Council of Ministers, including Omar Abdullah.

The remaining ministerial berths were reportedly left vacant for the Congress, the NC's coalition partner, at the time of the swearing-in ceremony. However, the Congress chose to stay out of the government, maintaining that it would not join the Council of Ministers until Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is restored.

Sources also added “There is also allegations of corruption against sting ministers and legislators wants Omar to act against them.

Against this backdrop, several questions are being raised in political circles: Is Omar Abdullah's government on the verge of collapse? Are National Conference legislators disgruntled with the Chief Minister over his handling of key issues? And why did Omar Abdullah suddenly convene a meeting of legislators, including those supporting the NC-led government, on June 3?

Leader of opposition Sunil Sharam while talking about emergency meeting convened by the Chief Minister with the legislators remarked that Omar is making a final attempt to save his "sinking ship," and very soon, you will hear that the government has collapsed. Sharma asserted that all is not well within the government and the NC (National Conference) party. He added Chief Minister has resurfaced after he went missing for days and now called for the meeting on the 3rd—a meeting that will serve as the final attempt to save the government (which Sharma referred to as a 'sinking ship')."

Asserting his claim, Sharma declared, "This government has already disintegrated from within; it is merely a matter of time before the news breaks out, and very soon—through the media channels—we will hear that this government has ceased to exist.

A senior party leader of BJP Altaf Thakur stated that several MLAs within the party are unhappy with Omar Abdullah; although previous attempts were made to placate them, they proved futile. He further added "Wait until June 3 and see what happens after this meeting," thakur added.

Apni party spokesperson Muntazir Mehdi, too acknowledged that many National Conference legislators are unhappy with the party and wish to leave it. Saying that Omar Abdullah has failed to fulfill the mandate he received. "I personally know several such MLAs who are unhappy with the party," and the meeting is nothing more than an attempt to placate the legislators” he said.

Taking a jibe on Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma’s statement about the legislative party meeting scheduled for June 3—Omar hit back by sharing a post on his 'X' handle. "I love how the people who know the least about the meeting I’ve called with my MLAs are talking the most. Remember one thing - those who know don’t speak & those who speak sit in the opposition. Omar wrote.

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Meanwhile, Senior NC leader and MLA Zadibal a close associate of Omar Abdullah Tanvir Sadiq clearly rejected allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, said “ Leader of opposition is having "Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne" he is daydreaming. NC-led government is highly stable, as national conference is a deeply rooted a cadre-based party and fully protected by the clear five-year mandate given by the public.

Sadiq added , "I am absolutely confident that this government will complete its full five-year term and will emerge victorious in the next elections also."

The National Conference may offer a clarification regarding the purpose of the meeting, but one thing is certain: the emergency meeting of legislators convened by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has intensified the political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the BJP's claim that the meeting represents Omar Abdullah's last-ditch effort to save his government has added to the uncertainty surrounding the developments. As a result, all eyes are now on the outcome of the legislative party meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

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