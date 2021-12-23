Omicron cases in India: 236 confirmed infections across 16 states and UTs, 104 discharged; here's statewise status

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (December 23, 2021) morning informed that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in 16 states and UTs and that the total number of confirmed cases across the country has increased to 236.

The Health Ministry also said that 104 patients have been discharged or migrated.

According to the statewise status list released by the Ministry, Maharashtra (65), Delhi (64), Telangana (24) and Rajasthan (21) have reported the most number of Omicron infections.

Here's statewise status of Omicron variant in India

7,495 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Meanwhile, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases, 6,960 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload now stands at 78,291.

India has so far registered over 3.42 crore recoveries and more than 4.78 lakh deaths.

Review meetings over rising Omicron cases

Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting and take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday. With the national capital seeing rising Omicron cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a review meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness and management of the new variant of the virus.

Omicron is highly transmissible

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has stressed adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour, observing that people have become lax in following these norms. He has also underlined that people should get vaccinated and those who have taken the first shot should not miss out on the second dose.

"Omicron is highly transmissible which means this variant spreads rapidly and therefore adhering to Covid norms is very important. People should regularly wear masks, maintain physical distance and avoid gatherings which can become super spreading events," Guleria told the PTI news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre had stated that the Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant and had asked states and union territories to activate 'war rooms' and keep analyzing all trends and surges, ensure proper data analysis, and take strict and prompt containment action at the local and district level.

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance.

