Omicron patients in Rajasthan mostly asymptotic, getting cured within 4-5 days, says doctor

New Delhi: Mostly, Omicron patients are asymptotic and are getting cured within 4-5 days, said Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Principal, SMS Medical College, Jaipur.

Talking to the media Tuesday (January 11), Dr. Bhandari said, There is a difference between Delta and Omicron wave. Delta wave was very aggressive, but in Omicron mostly patients are asymptotic and are getting cured within 4-5 days.

However, Dr. Bhandari urged people not to take the infection lightly and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Rajasthan on Monday (January 10) reported 6,095 fresh COVID-19 cases with Jaipur registering the highest 2, 749 cases followed by Jodhpur with 601 cases.

