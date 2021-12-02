Omicron scare: Karnataka to issue fresh rules to tackle spread of new Covid variant

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed about the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'. Two cases of the variant have been detected in the southern state, making them the first two Omicron cases in India.

The Karnataka CM said that the state will come up with new SOPs tomorrow (December 3). "We are holding a meeting tomorrow with all these details. We'll come out with new SOPs as far as Omicron is concerned. We are trying to get the experts' view and government of India's guidelines on this," Bommai said on two cases of the new variant detected in the state.

He added, "We are very cautious. I've discussed this with Union Health Minister. He said he'll give further details (over the two Omicron cases). Our duty is now to track and trace such strains and their contacts wherever it's found. We're already tracking and tracing international travellers."

Bommai, who was in the capital, also said that he discussed administering booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to health workers. He said the health minister told him that the Centre is watching the current developments and a decision on administering COVID-19 booster dose to health workers will be taken after discussion with expert committees.

"I discussed two issues. One was about controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the other was about the new variant," the chief minister said.

In the meeting, Mandaviya praised the state government's vaccination drive and called for continuing the campaign at the same speed and pace. The Union government on Thursday said two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka and asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay.

Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, a central government official said during a press conference here. He said following the detection of the two Omicron cases through the INSACOG network, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced in time and were being tested.

The government stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far and India was monitoring the situation.

(With Agency inputs)

