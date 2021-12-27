Omicron spread: Telangana reports three more cases, state's tally jumps to 44

New Delhi: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread as Telangana reported three new cases on Sunday (December 26, 2021). With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 44, of which, 10 patients have recovered.

Two passengers who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from countries other than those declared "at risk" by the Centre, tested positive for the Omicron variant while the other one was due to contact.

Telangana, meanwhile, reported 109 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and the state's active caseload currently stands at 3,417.

As many as 190 patients recovered from the virus. The state also reported one new death in the last 24 hours and has so far recorded 4,022 fatalities.

