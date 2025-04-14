Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack against the Congress party amid the ongoing debates surrounding the Waqf Amendment Act as well as the Constitution. Addressing a public rally in Haryana's Hisar, PM Modi questioned Congress for double standards when it comes to the constitution and Muslims. PM Modi said that Congress made the Constitution a tool for grabbing power. The Prime Minister also questioned Congress for not making any Muslim leader its party president and asked why the grand old party does not reserve 50 per cent of its election tickets for Muslim candidates.

"Congress made the Constitution a tool for gaining power. During the Emergency, the spirit of the Constitution was killed to retain power. The Constitution talks about a secular civil code, but Congress never implemented it. Today, a uniform civil code has been implemented in Uttarakhand. Unfortunately, the Congress is opposing this. Congress never bothered to check if the benefits of reservation reached SC/ST and OBC communities...," said PM Modi.

Hitting out at the Congress government for implementing religion-based reservation in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "To play politics, Congress brought a law to give reservation on the basis of religion in government tenders. This is when Baba Saheb Ambedkar, in the Constitution, said that there should be no place for reservation on the basis of religion."

PM Modi also accused Congress of changing Waqf rules for its own benefit. "There are lakhs of hectares of land in the name of Waqf. If benefits from Waqf properties had been given to the needy, it would have benefitted them. But on land mafia benefitted from these properties ...The loot of the poor will stop with this amended Waqf law. Under the new Waqf law, land or property belonging to any Adivasi cannot be touched by the Waqf Board...Poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims will get their rights. This is real social justice," said PM Modi.

The BJP leader further said that the NDA government is putting emphasis on connectivity, ensuring social justice and the welfare of the poor which was Ambedkar's dream. April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti as Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was born on this day.

"Before 2014, there were 74 airports in the country, but today there are over 150 airports...Imagine 74 airports in 70 years?... Every year, there are record airline passengers in the country. The airline companies have placed orders for 2000 new aircraft. On one the hand, our government is working on connectivity, and on the other hand, ensuring the welfare of the poor and social justice," said the PM.