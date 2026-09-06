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  • /On Camera: Shiv Sena workers assault hospital staff In Palghar over Rs 19,866 bill

On Camera: Shiv Sena workers assault hospital staff In Palghar over Rs 19,866 bill

The incident took place after midnight on Sunday at Relief Hospital in Palghar, where a group of ‘Govindas’ had been admitted after being injured during a Dahi Handi event held as part of Janmashtami celebrations. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
On Camera: Shiv Sena workers assault hospital staff In Palghar over Rs 19,866 bill
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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On Camera: Shiv Sena workers assault hospital staff In Palghar over Rs 19,866 bill
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