/On Camera: Shiv Sena workers assault hospital staff In Palghar over Rs 19,866 bill

Doctors and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted and threatened by Shiv Sena workers at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Palghar after a dispute over the treatment bill of an injured ‘Govinda’. CCTV footage from the hospital appears to show one of the workers slapping a receptionist who tried to intervene.
The incident took place after midnight on Sunday at Relief Hospital in Palghar, where a group of ‘Govindas’ had been admitted after being injured during a Dahi Handi event held as part of Janmashtami celebrations. The term ‘Govindas’ refers to participants who form human pyramids during the traditional Dahi Handi celebrations.
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Palghar: A case has been registered against 17 people, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, Rohit Gavit and city chief Rahul Gharat, after an alleged altercation at a private hospital over a CT scan for an injured Govinda.— Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 6, 2026
The hospital alleged that doctors were…
Trouble reportedly began when the injured Govinda was being discharged and members of his troupe were handed a bill of ₹19,866 for his treatment. The group objected to the amount, leading to a heated argument with hospital staff.
According to a complaint filed by a hospital employee, Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat and several others entered the emergency department and confronted doctors. A receptionist who attempted to intervene was allegedly slapped, with the incident captured on CCTV.
The group also allegedly entered the intensive care unit (ICU), a restricted area meant to prevent the spread of infection. Hospital staff alleged that the workers threatened a nurse, removed the IV drip of an injured Govinda and took him out of the hospital.
Palghar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Medical Services Protection Act. At least 17 people have been named in the case, including Sankhe, Gharat and Rohit Gavit, the son of local MLA Rajendra Gavit.
Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.
The incident has drawn criticism from the Opposition. Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil described it as “shameful”.
“This is hooliganism by Mahayuti politicians. They don't believe in law. In Palghar, they have beaten a receptionist. I am told even doctors were assaulted. It is unacceptable. When will there be accountability?” he told NDTV.
The incident has also triggered concern among doctors and other medical professionals in Palghar, who have repeatedly raised concerns over their safety following attacks on healthcare workers.
The issue of violence against doctors has also reached the Supreme Court. Earlier this month, the court denied bail to a Shiv Sena corporator arrested in July for allegedly hitting a woman doctor at a civic hospital in Thane.
While refusing bail, the Supreme Court observed that those who assault doctors are not entitled to bail and highlighted the mental trauma caused by mob attacks on medical professionals.
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