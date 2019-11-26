On Constitution Day, Congress, other opposition parties may boycott joint sitting of Parliament over Maharashtra crisis

New Delhi: The Congress and some other opposition parties are expected to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday (November 26) called to commemorate the Constitution Day in protest against the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

Sources said that the Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK are planning to launch a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the swearing-in of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

A final call on boycotting of the Constitution Day function will be taken by opposition parties during a joint meeting on Tuesday morning. Sources said that by planning the boycott the opposition is planning to send a message to the BJP-led government at the Centre that all parties are united against the political developments in Maharashtra.

BJP's former ally Shiv Sena is also expected to join the protest. On Monday, senior Shiv Sena leaders Anil Desai and Arvind Savant met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and informed her about their party's decision to support the protest call given by the Congress.

The BJP-led government at the Centre is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to celebrate the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to address the lawmakers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the occasion. President Kovind will also inaugurate a digital exhibition to mark the historic day.