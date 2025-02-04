On Delhi Elections Eve, Arvind Kejriwal Booked In Haryana - Know Why

New Delhi: Day before poll, Arvind Kejriwal, Former Chief Minister and Aam Aadami Party (AAP) Chief has been booked in connection with his ‘Yamuna poisoning’ remark in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, reported PTI.

The FIR comes as the AAP chief is already facing BJP’s flak over his statement during a poll campaign. As per the complainant, Kejriwal 'deliberately' and 'consciously' made ‘provocative statements’ and levelled ‘wild allegations’ against Haryana government and the state of Haryana and the BJP.

Manchanda in his case alleged that Former Delhi CM and other AAP members conspired to give such false and misleading statements with an ‘ulterior motive and desperation to cause havoc and riots in Delhi and Haryana which would sway some votes towards him".

The sub-divisional judicial magistrate in Shahabad has registered a case under sections including 192 (penalizes those who maliciously or wantonly provoke others with the intent to incite a riot), 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

BJP Over ‘Poison In Yamuna’ Remark

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of attempting to divert attention from his alleged failures by spreading "false propaganda" regarding the Yamuna water quality. Saini claimed Kejriwal’s remarks about the river being poisoned were aimed at creating tensions between Haryana and Delhi.

“The Yamuna is not just a source of water for me but a matter of faith,” Saini said. He added that he had personally consumed the river’s water to disprove Kejriwal’s claims.

Questioning the logic behind the allegations, Saini said, “We have our brothers and sisters in Delhi. Will we be poisoning your water?” He further pointed out that Delhi was home to the prime minister and BJP’s central leadership, asking, “Are we supplying some different water to them?”

According to Saini, Kejriwal spread the “fake narrative” to deflect public scrutiny over water quality issues in the national capital. “Kejriwal knew that the public will ask him about the bad water quality in Delhi and hence, started spreading this fake narrative,” he alleged.