On India's request, Russia will deliver defence equipment in two to three months

New Delhi: Russia will deliver defence equipment in two to three months on India's request and is waiting for an official list to be handed over from New Delhi. During Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Russia visit earlier this week, India had requested for defence supplies, mostly daily requirements for the armed forces.

Russia was positive on the request and assured of early delivery. The Russian government sources said, "We will soon get the exact list and we will try our best to deliver at earliest, most probably within 2-3 months."

While the request is for daily requirement defence equipment, the sources said that there was no urgent request from India for the delivery of S-400 or SU-30. The Russian side has already "sped up" the delivery "as much as possible" but for that kind of a "sophisticated system, we are making it as early as we can, because India's Ministry of Defence long back requested us to speed up," the source explained.

During the visit, Singh had met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov. After the meeting, Singh had said, "All our proposals have received a positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions." The Russian side also assured that the ongoing contracts "will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time", he added.

The Defence Minister was on a three-day visit to Moscow from June 22 at the invitation of the Russian Defence Minister to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade. The parade saw the participation of 75 members of the Indian contingent.