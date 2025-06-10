With the BJP going all gun blazing over the success of 'Operation Sindoor', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday posed some questions to the Narendra Modi government, in a counter aimed at stopping the division of votes ahead of the next year's assembly elections in the state. Speaking on a resolution on Operation Sindooor in the West Bengal Assembly, CM Banerjee questioned the lack of security arrangements at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Why did security breaches occur? Not a single Police personnel was deployed. I demand that arrest the terrorists first...For the country's security, there is a need to tighten BSF and other agencies...I said the Central government should be more powerful but they were a total failure," she said.

Banerjee further stirred up the spectre of Pulwama as she said, "I again raise a question about the plot of Pulwama (terrorist attack)."

However, Banerjee clarified that the TMC or Bengal government doesn't support terrorism in any way. "In Pahalgam, tourists lost their lives. We condemn this incident. Three people from West Bengal lost their lives...Bengal is the only state which moved a resolution on this. We are the first who are expressing appreciation for the Indian Armed Forces in combating militant and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

However, Banerjee's remark did not go well with the BJP who accused the ruling party in Bengal of supporting terrorists and extremists. "TMC party extends full support to terrorism and extremists...People of Mamata Banerjee's party are turning Bengal into a valley of extremists and are protecting them..," said state Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

"The manner in which she spoke was anti-national, it weakens the country. The BJP MLAs gave a befitting reply...BJP raised their voice to uphold nationalism, to support the PM of the country and Indian armed forces and oppose the targeted killings of Hindus," said Adhikari.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 6-7 to avenge the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The precision strike had led to a four-day-long military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Assembly elections will be held in West Bengal early next year where the BJP and the ruling TMC are likely to have a direct contest.